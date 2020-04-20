At least 16 killed in Nova Scotia shooting, police say

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

A gunman killed at least 16 people in a shooting rampage in a rural community in Nova Scotia, Canada’s national broadcaster said late Sunday, in what was among the country’s worst mass killings in recent memory, according to New York Times.

The police said the killing spree, which began in the town of Portapique on Saturday night, ended about 12 hours later at a gas station about 22 miles away in Enfield, north of Halifax, where the gunman died. The police would not elaborate on how he died, though witnesses told local news outlets that they heard gunfire leading up to his death.

A police officer was among those killed, officials said. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the national broadcaster, citing commissioner Brenda Lucki of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the 16 figure did not include the gunman.

He was previously identified by the authorities as Gabriel Wortman, 51.

A motive for the mass shooting was not immediately clear. The police said that it did not begin as a random act but that the killings became random as the spree progressed.

The commissioner said the police did not consider the killings to be an act of terrorism.