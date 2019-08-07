    • / WORLD

    At least 18 killed and over 100 injured in powerful blast in Afghan capital

    07.08.2019 [16:19]

    A powerful blast went off in the west of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 18, TOLOnews TV channel has reported, citing a source in security agencies, according to TASS.

    More than 100 others were wounded, mostly civilians, including women and children.

    Earlier reports said 80 people were injured.

    According to the country’s Interior Ministry, a bomb-laden car exploded. The attack targeted a police station.

    Afghanistan’s radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the blast, the TV channel reported.

