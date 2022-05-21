At least 1 dead, 40 hurt in rare northern Michigan tornado

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines, according to CTV news. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, at around 3:45 p.m.

