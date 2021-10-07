  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    At least 20 dead after magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan

    07.10.2021 [12:27]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    At least 20 people were killed and more than 300 injured when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province early on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) said the earthquake was centered near Harnai district and had a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles).

    The NSMC reported that the quake occurred at around 3.20 a.m. local time (Wednesday 2220GMT) and was also felt in the cities of Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, and Chaman.

    According to local media reports, 20 people, six of them children, were killed and more than 300 injured.

    Many homes were damaged, while landslides also occurred in some areas.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 20 dead after magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2021 [19:28]
    Georgia reports 2,228 new cases of coronavirus, positivity rate up to 7.0%
    07.10.2021 [16:55]
    Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic visits Georgia for first time
    07.10.2021 [15:42]
    Turkish, Russian leaders discuss regional issues over phone
    07.10.2021 [14:22]
    Gasoline prices in Japan hit 3-year high
    At least 20 dead after magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan