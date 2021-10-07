At least 20 dead after magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwest Pakistan

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

At least 20 people were killed and more than 300 injured when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province early on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) said the earthquake was centered near Harnai district and had a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles).

The NSMC reported that the quake occurred at around 3.20 a.m. local time (Wednesday 2220GMT) and was also felt in the cities of Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, and Chaman.

According to local media reports, 20 people, six of them children, were killed and more than 300 injured.

Many homes were damaged, while landslides also occurred in some areas.