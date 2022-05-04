  • HOMEPAGE
    At least 27 killed in traffic accident involving passenger bus in northwestern Ukraine

    04.05.2022 [10:08]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    At least 27 people were killed in a traffic accident in Ukraine’s northwestern Rovenska district, Strana daily announced on its Telegram channel citing Ukrainian Interior Minister’s Aide Anton Gerashchenko, TASS reports.

    The traffic accident involving a minivan, a passenger bus and a fuel tank truck occurred on Tuesday night on the Kiev-Chop highway near the village of Sitnoye. A fire erupted following the collision of three vehicles.

    "Only 12 out of 38 passengers on board of the bus survived," the daily quoted Gerashchenko as saying. "

    According to preliminary investigation findings, the minivan’s driver, who was also killed in the accident, is to blame for the fatal crash in the northwest of the country.

    Strana daily also reported that this traffic accident is the largest to take place on the roads of Ukraine over the past decade.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 27 killed in traffic accident involving passenger bus in northwestern Ukraine
