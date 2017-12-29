    • / WORLD

    At least 2 killed, 20 injured in bus crash near Turkey's Ankara

    29.12.2017 [13:25]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    At least two people were killed and 20 others injured on Friday morning when a passenger bus crashed near the Turkish capital, officials said, according to Daily Sabah.

    The bus en-route from Istanbul to Ankara overturned when the driver reportedly lost control.

    The injured were taken to hospitals in Ankara and neighboring Bolu province.

