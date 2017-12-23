    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    At least 32 dead as bus plunges off bridge in India

    23.12.2017 [13:32]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    At least 32 people were killed on Saturday when their bus swerved off a bridge and plunged 30 meters (100 feet) onto a riverbed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said, according to AFP.

    Local television footage showed rescue workers in waist deep water pulling bodies from the bus, which was half submerged in the river Banas some 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the state capital Jaipur.

    "We have retrieved 32 bodies from the bus and shifted the injured to the hospital," district magistrate Kailash Chand Verma told AFP.

    He said emergency workers equipped with steel cutters rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue those trapped inside the bus.

    Authorities had yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but survivors said the driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

    India has some of the world's deadliest roads. More than 150,000 people are killed each year with most accidents blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

    Rajasthan, known as the desert state, is popular with both international and domestic tourists drawn to its palaces and desert forts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 32 dead as bus plunges off bridge in India
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    At least 75 killed, 58 missing in tropical storm in Philippines
    23.12.2017 [18:01]
    At least 75 killed, 58 missing in tropical storm in Philippines
    5.2-magnitude quake rattles Tehran suburbs, killing 2
    21.12.2017 [18:41]
    5.2-magnitude quake rattles Tehran suburbs, killing 2
    Roadside bomb targeting military vehicle kills 6 in North Waziristan, Pakistan
    05.12.2017 [21:01]
    Roadside bomb targeting military vehicle kills 6 in North Waziristan, Pakistan
    At least 50 killed in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria
    21.11.2017 [14:41]
    At least 50 killed in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2017 [18:01]
    At least 75 killed, 58 missing in tropical storm in Philippines
    22.12.2017 [18:15]
    Erdogan speaks to Putin, thanks him for support in UN
    22.12.2017 [10:48]
    UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
    22.12.2017 [00:04]
    5.2 magnitude quake hits southern Iranian province
    At least 32 dead as bus plunges off bridge in India