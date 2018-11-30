    • / WORLD

    At least 5 dead, over 30 injured in car crash in Hong Kong

    30.11.2018 [21:40]

    Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

    At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured in a car crash early Friday in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Xinhua reported.

    A tourist coach collided with a taxi on a road in Tsing Yi, an island to the northwest of Hong Kong Island, shortly before 5:00 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Thursday).

    Three people were confirmed dead at the scene. Another two died after being sent to hospital, the HKSAR government's press service department told Xinhua.

    Over 10 ambulances were rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and send the injured to four nearby hospitals. A total of 34 injured were sent to hospital. At least eight of them were in serious condition.

