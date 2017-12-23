    • / WORLD

    At least 75 killed, 58 missing in tropical storm in Philippines

    23.12.2017 [18:01]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    At least 75 people were reported dead and scores others are missing from the onslaught of tropical storm Tembin in southern Philippines, a government official said on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    Romina Marasigan, spokesman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said that she had got unconfirmed reports of 75 people dead and 58 missing after Tembin hit Mindanao in southern Philippines.

    "These reports were received from regional offices, these are consolidated reports but these are subject to validation and verification by the national NDRRMC," Marasigan said, adding that the dead and missing are mostly from Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Zamboanga, largely due to landslides and flashfloods.

    In the two provinces of Lanao, at least 22 bodies have been pulled out while over 40 are still missing as landslides buried houses along a national road, said Mujiv Hataman, governor for the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 75 killed, 58 missing in tropical storm in Philippines
