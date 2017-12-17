    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    At least 8 dead, 16 injured in blast, gun attack on Quetta church in Pakistan

    17.12.2017 [14:18]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    At least eight people, including a woman, were killed in a blast and 16 others injured at a Catholic church in Quetta city, Pakistan, after which law enforcers have been dispatched to the area, according to local The Express Tribune newspaper.

    Inital reports say that four terrorists attacked the church located on Quetta’a Zarghoon Road.

    Balochistan’s home minister says that apparently the attack targeted the church where prayers of Christian community were being held.

    According to Quetta Deputy Commissioner Farukh Atiq, at least five people lost their lives while 16 others have been injured during attack on the church.

    AZERTAG.AZ :At least 8 dead, 16 injured in blast, gun attack on Quetta church in Pakistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2017 [19:24]
    Two criminals sentenced to death hanged in Japan
    19.12.2017 [16:35]
    Siberian plane crash death toll rises to four
    19.12.2017 [11:13]
    Erdogan, UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone
    18.12.2017 [18:42]
    Chinese air force planes fly through Tsushima Strait for first time
    At least 8 dead, 16 injured in blast, gun attack on Quetta church in Pakistan At least 8 dead, 16 injured in blast, gun attack on Quetta church in Pakistan