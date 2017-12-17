At least 8 dead, 16 injured in blast, gun attack on Quetta church in Pakistan
AzerTAg.az
17.12.2017 [14:18]
Baku, December 17, AZERTAC
At least eight people, including a woman, were killed in a blast and 16 others injured at a Catholic church in Quetta city, Pakistan, after which law enforcers have been dispatched to the area, according to local The Express Tribune newspaper.
Inital reports say that four terrorists attacked the church located on Quetta’a Zarghoon Road.
Balochistan’s home minister says that apparently the attack targeted the church where prayers of Christian community were being held.
According to Quetta Deputy Commissioner Farukh Atiq, at least five people lost their lives while 16 others have been injured during attack on the church.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.12.2017 [19:24]
19.12.2017 [16:35]
19.12.2017 [11:13]
18.12.2017 [18:42]
MULTIMEDIA
19.12.2017 [20:09]
18.12.2017 [19:23]
18.12.2017
15.11.2017
19.12.2017 [20:12]
19.12.2017 [18:47]
19.12.2017 [16:27]
19.12.2017 [13:43]
19.12.2017 [18:25]
19.12.2017 [18:11]
19.12.2017 [16:58]
19.12.2017 [15:58]
18.12.2017 [16:20]
15.12.2017 [15:52]
15.12.2017 [13:10]
19.12.2017 [18:32]
14.12.2017 [16:19]
14.12.2017 [15:07]
14.12.2017 [10:47]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
19.12.2017 [19:22]
19.12.2017 [19:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note