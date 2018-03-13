AtaBank launches preferential campaign for loans

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Constantly caring about its clients and benefiting the people of the country, AtaBank OJSC, within the framework of the actions devoted to the Novruz holiday, launched a preferential campaign for loans of up to $100,000, issued or restructured before December 20, 2015. The campaign does not cover Lombard loans and loans issued on deposits.

The campaign will continue until March 30, 2018. For detailed information, please contact the Bank's branches.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.