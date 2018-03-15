Baku, March 15, AZERTAC AtaBank OJSC provides information on operating hours during Novruz holiday. Next branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work continuously on March 22, 24 and 25: March 22, 25 - Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously); March 22, 25 - Elmlar division - Baku, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade str, quarter 558, 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously); March 22, 24, 25 - Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously). Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.

AZERTAG.AZ : AtaBank to serve customers on Novruz holiday

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter