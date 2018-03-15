    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    AtaBank to serve customers on Novruz holiday

    15.03.2018 [16:42]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC 

    AtaBank OJSC provides information on operating hours during Novruz holiday.

    Next branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work continuously on March 22, 24 and 25:

    March 22, 25 - Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);

    March 22, 25 - Elmlar division - Baku, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade str, quarter 558, 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);

    March 22, 24, 25 - Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously).

    Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AtaBank to serve customers on Novruz holiday
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.03.2018 [17:49]
    Novruz holiday campaign from AtaBank
    13.03.2018 [18:23]
    AtaBank launches preferential campaign for loans
    09.03.2018 [13:02]
    Innovative move from AtaBank OJSC
    05.03.2018 [17:33]
    AtaBank OJSC offers new loan product
    AtaBank to serve customers on Novruz holiday