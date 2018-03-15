AtaBank to serve customers on Novruz holiday
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
AtaBank OJSC provides information on operating hours during Novruz holiday.
Next branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work continuously on March 22, 24 and 25:
March 22, 25 - Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);
March 22, 25 - Elmlar division - Baku, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade str, quarter 558, 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously);
March 22, 24, 25 - Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str, 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously).
Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers through 31 branches and divisions in Baku and regions.
