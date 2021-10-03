  • HOMEPAGE
    Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at home

    03.10.2021 [12:10]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga match at home on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Football fans flocked to the Madrid venue as capacity restrictions for outdoor sporting events were lifted in Spain.

    Thomas Lemar scored the opener in minute 23 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

    In minute 44, Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, 34, who is a former Barcelona forward, received the ball in the penalty area. He did not hurry to finish and his patience paid off and was able to score.

    With the first half goals, Atletico Madrid easily won the match.

    Second-place Atletico Madrid has 17 points.

    Barcelona had their first loss in the league this season. They are in the ninth position with 12 points.

