Australian Azerbaijanis appeal to country’s Prime Minister on Armenian armed forces’ latest provocation

Canberra, September 29, AZERTAC

The Australian Azerbaijanian Association Inc (AAA) has made an appeal to Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison regarding the latest provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan on September 27, AAA President Michael Oyta told AZERTAC's special correspondent.

The appeal says: “We write to you on behalf of the Australian Azerbaijani community in relation to Armenia’s criminal acts of war against Azerbaijan. On 12 July 2020 Armenian army reignited the war with Azerbaijan by shelling Azerbaijan’s gas pipelines into the Tovuz region. Over the weeks the fighting deescalated until Sunday 27 September 2020 at 6:00am when the Armenian armed forces launched a shelling campaign on a family home in Gashalti village of Naftalan Azerbaijan. The shelling killed a civilian family of five and was an intentional violation of the Geneva Convention of 1949, and a violation of the ceasefire agreement. These breaches led to Azerbaijan carrying out a large-scale counter offensive operation to end the 27-year military occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh. At present Azerbaijan has liberated six strategic towns in Nagorno-Karabakh and expelled some hostile occupying forces from the region. The Australian Azerbaijani community supports Azerbaijan in its efforts to regain control of its homeland and reunite 1 million Azerbaijani internally displaced people with their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh. We had been hopeful that the conflict would resolve via diplomacy, however Armenia and its agents made it clear they had no intention of making any concessions on the matter. Particularly by declaring war on Azerbaijan when attacking the pipelines in Tovuz. Full responsibility for the present situation falls on the political-military leadership of Armenia. We ask the Australian Parliament to support the peaceful resolution of this matter by encouraging the Armenian people to respect the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent