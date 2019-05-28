Australian football fan: I feel very comfortable in Baku

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“The decision to hold the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku is a great step,” an Australian football fan Natanael Carreira, who arrived in Baku to watch the UEFA Europa League final, has told AZERTAC.

“It is my first visit to Azerbaijan and I am very pleased with it. I feel very comfortable here. I see that your country has a very nice culture and your people are very hospitable. I tried your dishes as well, they are too delicious,” the Australian football fan added.