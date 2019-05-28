    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Australian football fan: I feel very comfortable in Baku

    28.05.2019 [19:01]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “The decision to hold the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku is a great step,” an Australian football fan Natanael Carreira, who arrived in Baku to watch the UEFA Europa League final, has told AZERTAC.

    “It is my first visit to Azerbaijan and I am very pleased with it. I feel very comfortable here. I see that your country has a very nice culture and your people are very hospitable. I tried your dishes as well, they are too delicious,” the Australian football fan added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Australian football fan: I feel very comfortable in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2019 [16:40]
    Kazakh football fan: It is a great decision that a magnificent city like Baku hosts such sporting competitions 
    27.05.2019 [21:39]
    British Ambassador holds press conference on UEFA Europa League final match
    27.05.2019 [16:18]
    Azerbaijani boxers bring home two medals from Czech Republic
    26.05.2019 [13:56]
    Bulgaria, Hungary and Russia top senior qualifications as Russia claims team gold
    Australian football fan: I feel very comfortable in Baku