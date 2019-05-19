    • / WORLD

    Austria's Sebastian Kurz calls for snap elections after corruption scandal

    19.05.2019 [15:30]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Saturday that the country would have fresh elections in the wake of a major scandal involving now-former-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, Deutsche Welle reported.

    Kurz praised his own Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) for seeing through many of its campaign promises with the help of Strache's far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), but the chancellor said that "enough is enough" after the latest FPÖ embarrassment.

    "I promised voters I would remain true to myself, no matter what," Kurz said, declaring that he had withdrawn the ÖVP from the government. "I said I would always do what is right and what is necessary."

    Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen later confirmed that there would be a new election, but a date has not yet been determined. Van der Bellen condemned the "bold disrespect to the citizens of our country."

