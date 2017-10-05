Austria, Poland and Macedonia join Silk Road Support Group in the OSCE PA

Thus, number of Group members reached 20

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The Silk Road Support Group in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) convened its first meeting in Andorra, Secretary of the Group Mirkamal Alizade told AZERTAC.

The meeting was opened by Azay Guliyev, head of the Group, vice-president of OSCE PA, who highlighted the agenda. The meeting participants agreed on amendments and supplements to the Provisions on Silk Road Support Group, after which they considered appeal of Austria, Poland and Macedonia to join the Silk Road Support Group in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA). The three countries joined the Group.

The meeting participants decided to hold an international conference dedicated to the “One Belt, One Road” project to be jointly organized by Azerbaijan and China in Baku.

Bahar Muradova, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Parliament, head of the Azerbaijan delegation to the OSCE PA, spoke of the importance of the mentioned project, expressed confidence for high-level organization of the event and invited the participants to Baku.

Asaf Hajiyev, PA BSEC Secretary General, expressed interest in cooperation with the Silk Road Support Group and proposed to convene a joint action in Istanbul in 2018. The offer was accepted.

Meeting participants watched the Group’s logo, Twitter account and a video documentary.

The Silk Road Support Group was set up within the OSCE PA aiming at development of trade-economic relations and transit-logistic opportunities between the member states and enhancement of Parliamentary support in security sphere.

Number of the member states of Silk Road Support Group in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly have, thus, reached 20.