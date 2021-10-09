Austrian APA news agency CEO: We have a long-standing cooperation with AZERTAC, the agency that enjoys high reputation VIDEO

Vienna, October 9, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and the Austrian APA news agency have a long-standing cooperation. We also maintain close cooperation within the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA),” said CEO of Austrian APA news agency Clemens Pig, who was elected as new President of EANA, in his interview with AZERTAC.

Clemens Pig expressed his gratitude to AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov for the confidence placed in him, as well as for support and sincere congratulations on his election to this prestigious post.

Speaking about the EANA and the tasks ahead of the organization, President Clemens Pig said that the EANA is an organization that brings together 32 European news agencies covering the whole of Europe.

He noted that difference and diversity are at the heart of the activities of EANA, the alliance of news agencies, representing both small and large countries. “The thing that unites us is that everyone here is striving for accurate and impartial reporting. These are the values that bring the members of EANA together and make it unique,” the EANA President said.

Clemens Pig mentioned that news agencies are currently facing numerous challenges, adding that on the one hand, the digital transformation of the media and news agencies, on the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic and all the consequences of the crisis are felt in the process of activity.

Touching upon the relationship between the APA and AZERTAC news agencies, Clemens Pig said: “We have been collaborating with AZERTAC, the agency that enjoys high reputation, for many years, both within EANA and on a bilateral basis. AZERTAC has always been our important partner in the discussions on establishing a framework for news agencies’ activities. I am confident that our cooperation will be further strengthened in the coming years, because we, as European news agencies, need to unite more closely to be able to cope with future challenges”.

