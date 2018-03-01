Austrian Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology: Austria shows special interest in transport and ICT projects carried out in Azerbaijan

Vienna, March 2, AZERTAC

Austria shows special interest in transport and ICT projects carried out in Azerbaijan, said the Austrian Federal Minister for Transport, Innovation and Technology Norbert Hofer, as he met Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan in Vienna. Norbert Hofer offered to intensify the contacts between the respective bodies of the two countries and representatives of the private sector.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation in various sectors.

Azerbaijani minister Ramin Guluzade gave detailed information on the projects implemented in recent years on the initiative of the country, as well as the work done to improve the efficiency of the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

He also touched upon the projects and programs implemented at the national level in the field of ICT and communication, as well as the Trans-Eurasian Super Information Highway project initiated by Azerbaijan. In this context, Ramin Guluzade invited Austrian companies to be more active in ICT and transport sectors of Azerbaijan, to demonstrate their products and solutions at the Bakutel International Telecommunication Exhibition, organized every year in Baku.

At the meeting, the two agreed to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding between the two ministries in order to improve the legal framework of bilateral cooperation. They also decided to establish a unified working group on ICT and transport to regulate bilateral cooperation.

Ramin Guluzade expressed his satisfaction with the abolition of the roaming agreement signed between Bulgarian "M-Tel" mobile operator owned by "Telekom Austria" and Karabakh Telecom, which is illegally operating in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Ramin Guluzade also spoke about the candidacy of Baku in hosting the Expo World Exposition in 2025 and urged Austria to support the candidacy.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent