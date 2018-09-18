    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Austrian Vice-Chancellor: Azerbaijan is Austria`s key economic partner in the South Caucasus region

    18.09.2018 [20:19]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan is the main economic partner of Austria in the South Caucasus region,” said Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov.

    Strache emphasized that the high-level reciprocal visits as well as the opening of the Austrian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2010 made a significant contribution to the expansion of the bilateral ties.

    He said that the main goal of the visit is to deepen the bilateral relations, adding that Austria is interested in developing cooperation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

    The Vice-Chancellor said Austria supports the peaceful settlement of all regional conflicts and the Nagorno-Karabakh problem in accordance with international law.

    Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan-initiated projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TAP, TANAP. He said Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

    Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current negotiation process, Speaker Asadov said that the world community recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Austrian Vice-Chancellor: Azerbaijan is Austria`s key economic partner in the South Caucasus region
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [19:02]
    Romania`s AGERPRES highlights Turkey`s support for restoration of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity
    18.09.2018 [19:00]
    Azerbaijan, World Economic Forum discuss prospects of cooperation development
    18.09.2018 [17:43]
    Egyptian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku
    18.09.2018 [14:08]
    Xinhua delegation meets with Azerbaijani President`s Assistant
    Austrian Vice-Chancellor: Azerbaijan is Austria`s key economic partner in the South Caucasus region