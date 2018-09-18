Austrian Vice-Chancellor: Azerbaijan is Austria`s key economic partner in the South Caucasus region

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is the main economic partner of Austria in the South Caucasus region,” said Vice-Chancellor of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov.

Strache emphasized that the high-level reciprocal visits as well as the opening of the Austrian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2010 made a significant contribution to the expansion of the bilateral ties.

He said that the main goal of the visit is to deepen the bilateral relations, adding that Austria is interested in developing cooperation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The Vice-Chancellor said Austria supports the peaceful settlement of all regional conflicts and the Nagorno-Karabakh problem in accordance with international law.

Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan-initiated projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TAP, TANAP. He said Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current negotiation process, Speaker Asadov said that the world community recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.