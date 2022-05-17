Austrian companies keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan on renewable energy in liberated territories

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

A meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Austrian companies has been held on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria.

The delegation led by Head of the Foreign Economic Relations Group of the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria Franz Wessig was informed about the strategic targets set to expand the use of “green energy” in Azerbaijan.

The meeting featured a presentation highlighting Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential, including the country’s offshore wind energy resources, institutional environment in this area, as well as the steps taken to realize the identified goals.

The meeting also highlighted the great potential of Azerbaijan, particularly its liberated territories for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

The Austrian companies expressed their interest in detailed study of potential cooperation opportunities in the fields of solar energy and hydropower in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.