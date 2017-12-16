Austrian president approves coalition government

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

Austria will be the only Western European state to have the far-right in government after the country's president approved a coalition deal between the conservative People's Party and Freedom Party, according to Euronews.

Head-of-State Alexander Van der Bellen signed off on the agreement after assurances the new government would be committed to both the EU and the European convention on human rights.

"In these talks, among other things, we agree that it is in the national interest of Austria to remain at the center of a strong European Union and to actively participate in the future development of the EU,'' Van der Bellen said.

At just 31, the People's Party leader, Sebastian Kurz, is the world's youngest head of government.