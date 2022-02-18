Austrian traveler: I was very disappointed by destructions in Kalbajar, which boasts charming nature
18.02.2022 [16:20]
Lachin, February 17, AZERTAC
“Kalbajar has a charming nature. Unfortunately, many houses were destroyed and burned here,” Australian traveler Maximilian Layerer, who visited Azerbaijan`s liberated territories, told AZERTAC.
He described the destruction as a great disappointment and wished the region peace as soon as possible.
