Austria’s national holiday marked in Baku

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Austria in Baku arranged an official reception on the occasion of the country’s National Day and the 25th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between Austria and Azerbaijan.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the event.

Ambassador of Austria Alex Wech spoke of the history of the National Day, informed about the development and progress in economic and cultural fields of his country, expressing satisfaction with the expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Austria. The Ambassador stated that the mutual visits, high-level meetings and negotiations will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations in versatile fields.

The ambassador also stressed his confidence in development of political and economic relations, as well as cultural, scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries.

Samad Seyidov, head of International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of Azerbaijani Parliament congratulated the people of Austria on the occasion of the holiday. Stressing the expansion of relations between the two countries in all fields, Seyidov said that bilateral cooperation will be continued in the years to come.

The reception was attended by governmental dignitaries, MPs, diplomats, public figures.