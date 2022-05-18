Avenue of the Baobabs - most accessible place to see Baobab trees in Africa

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Avenue of the Baobabs is the name of a dirt road running through a group of baobab trees in the western Madagascar. It's the most accessible place to see the Baobab trees in Africa.

The experience of using this road is very impressive. It’s a row of about 20 - 25 impressive Baobab trees along some 260 m long stretch of the road. Its striking landscape draws travelers from around the world, making it one of the most visited locations in the region.

It has been a center of local conservation efforts, and was granted temporary protected status in July 2007 by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, the first step toward making it Madagascar's first natural monument.

The diameter of the larger trees can reach up to 36 feet (11 m) and the circumference can be up to 160 feet (50 m) around.

The road is totally unpaved. The best time to visit Baobab Avenue is at sunset and sunrise when the colours of the trunks change and the long shadows of the trees are most pronounced.