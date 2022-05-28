Award ceremony held for winners of drawing competition jointly organized by AZERTAC, Chinese Embassy in Baku and Confucius Institute

The award ceremony for the winners of the drawing competition entitled "Friendship and future" and the opening of a traveling exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Azerbaijan have been held in the new building of AZERTAC.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC News Agency and the Confucius Institute at Baku State University.

Prior to the event, the Chinese language teachers from the Confucius Institute and Azerbaijani students presented the Chinese art of tea and performed traditional Chinese dance.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Ding Tao, AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov, Vice-Rector of Baku State University Shahin Panahov and Head of Department of Far Eastern Languages and Literatures of Baku State University and Director of Foreign Affairs Office of the Confucius Institute Ogtay Halilbayli addressed the ceremony.

The event continued with the awarding of prizes to the winners of the drawing competition.

The winning drawings are available at the website of AZERTAC.