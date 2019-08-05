AzerTelecom becomes partner of Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

“AzerTelecom LLC, an Internet backbone provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network has become a partner of the 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 which will take place in Azerbaijan’s capital on September 19. The 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of signing of the Contract of the Century and 20th anniversary of the Caspian Energy activity.

“AzerTelecom is an active member of the Caspian European Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 70 countries, and we are pleased with our cooperation,” First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

Director General of “AzerTelecom” LLC Fuad Allahverdiyev finds fruitful the cooperation within the framework of the significant and expected annual event - Caspian Energy Forum-2019. According to him, the Company has been cooperating with the Caspian European Club also in the frame of forums held on the regional level.

Over 1500 delegates from 50 countries will attend the Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019. Among them are heads of government agencies, ministries, public committees, public services, as well as heads of state and transnational companies, international financial institutes, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states. Besides, there will be also representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 will consist of three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to the development of the oil-gas sector, industry and implementation of infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan. The second session will touch the issues of the financial sector development. Discussed in details will be possibilities of making investments in Azerbaijan. Particular attention at the second session will be paid to SME development. The third session will focus on successful implementation of ICT projects, development of agroindustry and tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Plenary thematic sessions will be held at the forum. Additional opportunities for work and communication of participants will be provided at coffee-breaks and a business lunch.

Registration for the participation: http://caspianenergyforum.com

The leading Internet backbone provider of Azerbaijan "AzerTelecom" LLC is a subsidiary of “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator and fastest mobile Internet provider of Azerbaijan. "AzerTelecom" was founded in 2008 and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector. "AzerTelecom" is currently implementing the “Azerbaijan Digital HUB” program to transform Azerbaijan into a Regional Digital Hub in addition to its status of Energy and Transport Hub.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.