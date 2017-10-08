    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister starts official visit to Belarus

    08.10.2017 [14:56]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Belarus for a visit.

    Within the official visit to Belarus, which is held at the invitation of the Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Mr. Hasanov will hold meetings with the military-political leadership and heads of state bodies of Belarus. The minister will also visit defense industry enterprises.

    During the meetings, prospects for development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education, as well as security issues will be discussed.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defense Minister starts official visit to Belarus
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2017 [11:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 87 times
    07.10.2017 [14:41]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 90 times
    06.10.2017 [19:34]
    Azerbaijani, Kazakh Air Forces discuss cooperation
    06.10.2017 [14:11]
    Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku
    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister starts official visit to Belarus