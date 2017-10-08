Azerbaijan's Defense Minister starts official visit to Belarus

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Belarus for a visit.

Within the official visit to Belarus, which is held at the invitation of the Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Mr. Hasanov will hold meetings with the military-political leadership and heads of state bodies of Belarus. The minister will also visit defense industry enterprises.

During the meetings, prospects for development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education, as well as security issues will be discussed.