    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister views military equipment produced by Belarusian defense industry

    09.10.2017 [10:30]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the defense industry enterprise and the firing range of Belarus.

    The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with military equipment and other military products manufactured by Belarus defense industry, as well as closely inquired about armament and military equipment capable to increase the military power of our Army.

