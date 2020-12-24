Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Activities on engineering support for troops in liberated territories are underway

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

Activities on the comprehensive engineering support for our units in the liberated territories are being carried out, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

According to the ministry, the units of Engineering Troops are restoring roads and carrying out mine clearing in these roads with the purpose of safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Activities are being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of human settlements and the positions of the units. At the same time, the sowing plots are being cleared of mines and the first sowing has begun there. Unexploded shells and mines are detected and defused as well.