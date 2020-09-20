  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

    20.09.2020 [10:38]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles,"Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region."

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions," the ministry added.

