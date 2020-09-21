  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire

    21.09.2020 [11:00]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    "Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various directions of the front,"Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

    "Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region."

    "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions," the ministry added.

