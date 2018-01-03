Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times

Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 146 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

The army's positions also came under fire from the Armenian-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shrvanli, Sarijali, Novruzlu and Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli," the ministry added.