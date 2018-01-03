    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times

    03.01.2018 [11:30]

    Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire 146 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

    The army's positions also came under fire from the Armenian-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Goyarkh Chilaburt villages in Tartar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shrvanli, Sarijali, Novruzlu and Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli," the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.01.2018 [11:38]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 145 times
    01.01.2018 [12:36]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 135 times
    31.12.2017 [12:24]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 140 times
    30.12.2017 [11:19]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 146 times
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 126 times