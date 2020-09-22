Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 33 times

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 33 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, "Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region, on nameless hills of Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region."

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand regions," the ministry added.