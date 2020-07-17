Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Enemy military barrack was destroyed

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC During the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces' military barrack was destroyed by the accurate fire of our units, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

