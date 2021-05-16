  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Troops involved in exercises are moving forward to operational areas

    16.05.2021 [14:32]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    According to the plan of the exercises, the troops, command posts, combat and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving forward to the areas of responsibility, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The troops' redeployment is implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant service regulates all movements of troops and military vehicles,” the ministry said.

