    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry refutes information spread by Armenian media

    07.05.2022 [21:21]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    "The information spread in the Armenian media about the alleged shelling of Armenian civilian workers at the Sotk gold mine by the units of the Azerbaijan Army in Kalbajar district of the state border is false and disinformation," Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    "We categorically deny this news," the ministry said.

