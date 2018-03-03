    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan's Energy Minister meets Vice-President of TOTAL Group of Companies for Southern Europe and Caspian Region

    03.03.2018 [17:27]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met Vice-President of TOTAL Group of Companies for Southern Europe and the Caspian Region Bernard Clement.

    Mr. Shahbazov praised cooperation with Total Group of Companies. The minister was interested in the progress achieved over Absheron field which having large gas reserves will meet internal demand.

    Mr. Clement, in turn, stated that within the second phase of development of Absheron field, which will cover the 2020-2023 period, annual gas production will reach 5 bn cubic meters.

    They discussed issues on prospects of cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources.

