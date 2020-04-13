Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry commends OPEC+ countries’ decision to cut daily oil production

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has highly appreciated the recent decision by the ministers of the OPEC+ countries which will help to reduce oil production, the ministry told AZERTAC.

"During the 10th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, a historic agreement was reached for oil producers, consumers, and the global economy as a whole.

These steps in the OPEC + format support the oil market in several directions. First of all, before the fulfillment of the decision to reduce oil production, all obstacles will be removed from May 1. Secondly, the significance of this decision is not limited to the reduction of oil production in May-June by 9.7 million barrels per day through OPEC +. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE will not produce oil in the volume of 2.7 million barrels per day, scheduled for April."

"For the first time, other big oil producers are joining this process. "Big oil producers such as the US, Canada, Indonesia, Norway and Brazil, having shown solidarity with the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, will voluntarily reduce oil production by 4-5 million barrels per day.

Thus, if we take into account that crude oil production will decrease by 2.8 million barrels per day in Iran, Venezuela and Libya, then within the initiative launched by OPEC + and supported by other countries, a total of 20 million barrels of oil per day will be supplied to the global oil market from May 1,” the ministry said.

"Azerbaijan, which from the very beginning played an important role in creating a balance in the oil market, this time made every effort to ensure mutual understanding among the oil countries. Azerbaijan’s contribution to this process was highly appreciated at the meeting by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman. Thanking the countries, Saudi Arabia’s minister commended Azerbaijan for its position, an active role in the consultation process, which the country demonstrated during the meetings held on March 6 and on April 9," the ministry added.

"Having fulfilled the obligations undertaken since May, Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the process of balancing the oil market.

In accordance with the latest amendment to the Declaration of Cooperation, quotas for daily oil production in OPEC and non-OPEC countries in May-June will amount to 9.7 million barrels, from July 1 - 7.7 million barrels and from January 2021 through April 2022 – 5.8 million barrels," the ministry noted.