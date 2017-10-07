Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening ceremony of Modernism and Fashion Exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Modernism and Fashion" of clothes and ornaments of the 1960s by the Alexandre Vassiliev Foundation.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov noted that the Center has already become a venue for hosting international events.

Speaking at the event, Alexandre Vassiliev noted that his trip to Baku is a great pleasure for him. He thanked the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for supporting the organization of the exhibition and the Heydar Aliyev Center for the opportunity created for him to showcase the collection.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Alexandre Vassiliev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the exhibition.

The event showcases 100 samples of clothing and 350 accessories, dating back to the 1960s, from the unique collection of the Alexandre Vassiliev Foundation.

The exhibition will run until 5 April 2018.

Alexandre Vassiliev is a well-known collector, fashion historian, art critic, interior decorator, theater artist, author of books and articles on this subject, TV host of some TV programs, member of the Russian Academy of Arts, founder of the international interior prize "Lilies of Alexander Vasiliev". His collection consists of more than 50,000 exhibits from the 17th century to the present.

The Alexandre Vassiliev Foundation was established in November 2013, in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Its mission is to preserve the extraordinary collection of is founder, Alexandre Vassiliev, and aim to continue his work. The Alexandre Vassiliev Foundation is a unique institution that aims to project fashion history to the Baltic countries, as well as Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania.