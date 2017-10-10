    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President paid respect to prominent Orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

    10.10.2017 [15:58]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has today visited the second Alley of Honors to pay tribute to outstanding Orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

    She laid flowers at the tomb of the prominent scholar, who made a tremendous contribution to the development of Oriental studies in Azerbaijan.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    She also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

