    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Chukhurmahla village of Aghdam district VIDEO

    20.12.2020 [12:43]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Chukhurmahla village of Aghdam district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

