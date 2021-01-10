  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district VIDEO

    10.01.2021 [11:27]

    Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

