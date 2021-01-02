  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Yenikand village of Gubadli district VIDEO

    02.01.2021 [12:20]

    Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Yenikand village of Gubadli district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

