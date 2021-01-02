Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Yenikand village of Zangilan district VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
02.01.2021 [12:20]
Baku, January 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Yenikand village of Zangilan district.
AZERTAC presents the video footage.
