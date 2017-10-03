    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States serves as important regional platform for advancing cooperation and solidarity among its members

    03.10.2017 [11:25]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    "The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States serves as important regional platform for advancing cooperation and solidarity among its members," says a statement, which Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued on the Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day.

    "The 3rd of October, since the signing of Nakhchivan Agreement in 2009, which established the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, has been celebrated as the Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day.

    The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States has been founded on four main pillars as common history, common language, common identity and common culture and serves as important regional platform for advancing cooperation and solidarity among its members," the statement says.

    "The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values its bilateral and multilateral partnership with the brotherly member states of Turkic Council and remains strongly committed to the objectives of the organization, such as strengthening mutual confidence among the member states, maintaining peace in the region and beyond, promoting effective regional and bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, and creating favorable conditions for trade and investment."

    "On the occasion of the 3rd of October - Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day, we extend our most sincere congratulations to all the member states and the Secretariat of Turkish Council," the statement concludes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States serves as important regional platform for advancing cooperation and solidarity among its members
