    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan's population reaches 9.867 million

    13.10.2017 [13:59]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's population reached 9,867,250 as of September 1, according to the State Statistical Committee.

    Official figures show that the country`s population grew 0.6 per cent or 57,269 people since the beginning of the year.

    The population density is 114 people per a square kilometer, the committee said.

    According to official figures, 53 per cent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47 per cent in villages. 49.9 per cent of the population are men, and 50.1 per cent are women, according to the committee.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan's population reaches 9.867 million
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.10.2017 [15:57]
    Regional conference on cybercrime kicks off in Baku VIDEO
    05.10.2017 [17:28]
    Azerbaijani delegation attends session of International Anticorruption Academy
    04.10.2017 [20:44]
    Italian Leonardo company interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in tackling emergency situations
    04.10.2017 [13:36]
    Ministry of Internal Affairs: Tourists rescued in Shamakhi are Russian citizens
    Azerbaijan's population reaches 9.867 million