    Azerbaijan's population reaches 9.9 million

    15.12.2017 [18:00]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's population reached 9,883,341 as of November 1, according to the State Statistical Committee.

    Official figures show that the country`s population grew 0.7 per cent or 73,360 people since the beginning of the year.

    The population density is 114 people per a square kilometer, the committee said.

    According to official figures, 53 per cent of the population lives in cities and towns, while 47 per cent in villages. 49.9 per cent of the population are men, and 50.1 per cent are women, according to the committee.

