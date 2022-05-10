Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The state and government officials have today visited the Alley of Honors to pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev as May 10 marks the 99th anniversary of birth of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials, as well as military servicemen and law enforcement officers. They put flowers at the great leader`s grave.