Azerbaijan-Abu Dhabi direct flights to be launched on March 2, 2018

Abu-Dhabi, December 21, AZERTAC

Direct flights between Etihad Airways, considered to be one of the top ten world airlines, and Azerbaijan will be opened soon.

It was stated by Vice President of Etihad Airways Amer Khan in the meeting held with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Dashgin Shikarov. Amer Khan has once again pointed out that the decision of Etihad Airways, which predominantly prolongs long-haul flights, to open Abu Dhabi-Baku flight from March 2, 2018, is a result of the initiative and numerous efforts of the embassy.

The Ambassador touched upon the work done and the meetings held in connection with the opening of the flight, saying that previously the company was not interested in this direction. He said that it was a very pleasant event to discuss the raising of the attractiveness of flights to be carried out.

He noted that the day before the meeting, the embassy official had met with the company's government official and discussed the consulate and other issues that the embassy can provide.

Additional measures related to the opening of Abu Dhabi-Baku flights, the ceremonies to be held in Abu Dhabi and Baku on the day of the first flight and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

Etihad Airways, set up by Royal Decree in July 2003, commenced commercial operations in November 2003, and has gone on to become the fastest growing airline in the history of commercial aviation.

The UAE is one of the first Muslim countries that recognized Azerbaijan's independence in December 1992, and after a short time diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.